Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,919 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $143,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 219,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 129,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of SS&C Technologies opened at $55.50 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

