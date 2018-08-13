Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,860 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Becton Dickinson and worth $266,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and opened at $249.33 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $253.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

