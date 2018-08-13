Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Bought by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 548,467 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 3.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 1.96% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $511,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the second quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway opened at $202.62 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $150.91 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

