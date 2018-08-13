Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.
“We will consider an upgrade if CDAY shares either correct further into the $27-29 range, or the stock goes sideways for a few more quarters and the fundamentals catch up to the stock price. Maintain HOLD.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CDAY. William Blair raised Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.64.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Thomas H Partners LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,874,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,190,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,807,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,561,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.
