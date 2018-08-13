Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

“We will consider an upgrade if CDAY shares either correct further into the $27-29 range, or the stock goes sideways for a few more quarters and the fundamentals catch up to the stock price. Maintain HOLD.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDAY. William Blair raised Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Ceridian HCM opened at $35.19 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Thomas H Partners LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,874,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,190,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,807,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,561,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.