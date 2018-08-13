Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXAS. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.00.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

