Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland makes up approximately 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 359,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 57,972 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after buying an additional 683,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 845,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,742,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

