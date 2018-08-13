Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, reports. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 110,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cambium Learning Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of -1.02.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

