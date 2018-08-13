Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, reports. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%.
Shares of Cambium Learning Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 110,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cambium Learning Group has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of -1.02.
In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Learning Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cambium Learning Group Company Profile
Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.
