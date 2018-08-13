Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALA. ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,374. The company has a market capitalization of $160.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.38. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

