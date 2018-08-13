Cabot Corp (CBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 8,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,793. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.59 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

Cabot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $879,902.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,669.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Morrow purchased 2,000 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $123,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 226,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,002,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,509,000 after purchasing an additional 322,998 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,541,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,295,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

