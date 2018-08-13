C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,553,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 133,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 707,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In related news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $43,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide opened at $94.86 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

