Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 7.2% of Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,235,000 after buying an additional 3,397,667 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after buying an additional 2,993,298 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,297,000 after buying an additional 2,455,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after buying an additional 1,596,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after buying an additional 1,592,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 364,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,628,346 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive opened at $65.43 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

