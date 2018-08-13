Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $15,212,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 405.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 595,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 477,272 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 86.3% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 449,622 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 212.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 222.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,386.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of Builders FirstSource opened at $16.91 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

