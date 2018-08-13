Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.
Builders FirstSource traded down $0.47, reaching $16.44, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 37,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,407. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.
