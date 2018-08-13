Builders FirstSource (BLDR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Builders FirstSource traded down $0.47, reaching $16.44, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 37,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,407. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $683,580.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,386.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

