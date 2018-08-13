BTG (BTG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of BTG (LON:BTG) in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.87) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.60) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BTG from GBX 775 ($10.03) to GBX 900 ($11.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 712.14 ($9.22).

Shares of BTG stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.74) on Thursday. BTG has a twelve month low of GBX 559.82 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 784 ($10.15).

BTG (LON:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04). BTG had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.50%.

In related news, insider Anne Thorburn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,087.38). Also, insider Dame Pamela Louise Makin sold 73,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.32), for a total value of £358,240.80 ($463,742.14).

BTG Company Profile

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

