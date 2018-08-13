Brookstone Capital Management Invests $505,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of CVR Energy opened at $35.36 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

