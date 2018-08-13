Brookstone Capital Management Has $533,000 Holdings in Steris PLC (STE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Steris were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $140,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the first quarter worth $200,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 61.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $1,100,828.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sudhir K. Pahwa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $204,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,274. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steris opened at $114.83 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.65. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.