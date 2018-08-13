Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.58. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 74.7% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 110,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 63.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 528,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 204,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,680,000 after buying an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 67.6% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 1,579,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,597,000 after buying an additional 636,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

