Brokers Set Expectations for G1 Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

G1 Therapeutics opened at $56.69 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01.

In other news, SVP Terry L. Murdock sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $178,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $29,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,545 shares of company stock valued at $41,827,716. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 484.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 58.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 78.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

