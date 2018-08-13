Brokers Offer Predictions for PPL Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for PPL in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.84 on Monday. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 2,728.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 57,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in PPL by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 214,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,672,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

