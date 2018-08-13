Brokers Issue Forecasts for Prothena Co. PLC’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PRTA)

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Prothena from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Prothena opened at $14.98 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $570.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.70. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 21,884.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,101,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

