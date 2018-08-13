Brokers Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for L Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of LB opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in L Brands by 821.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,414 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 235.5% during the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,523,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 499.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after acquiring an additional 946,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

