Brokerages Set Universal Display Co. (OLED) PT at $177.63

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,412. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Display had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

