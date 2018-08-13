Brokerages Set Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Price Target at $13.25

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,559. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.89.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,087.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.42%. equities research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 3,693.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 775,019 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,285,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 127.3% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 267,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.