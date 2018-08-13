Brokerages Set Chegg Inc (CHGG) Price Target at $23.88

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chegg stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. Chegg has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -325.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $112,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,228,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $4,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,433,753 shares in the company, valued at $70,359,799.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,904 shares of company stock worth $14,546,583. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 288.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,212,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,758,000 after acquiring an additional 978,343 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 104.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after acquiring an additional 751,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

