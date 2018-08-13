Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) PT at $124.25

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

AIZ stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant has a 52-week low of $84.34 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assurant by 81.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 88.5% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 69.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

