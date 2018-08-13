Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $6.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.63 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $95.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $253.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.86.

UTHR stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.28. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $67,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $366,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $129,555,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,503,000 after acquiring an additional 182,409 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 420,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,229,000 after acquiring an additional 146,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,912,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $14,199,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

