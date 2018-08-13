Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,447,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 240,394 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,275,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

