Brokerages Expect Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. Smart & Final Stores also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFS shares. ValuEngine cut Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smart & Final Stores from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores opened at $6.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Smart & Final Stores has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $466.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart & Final Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

