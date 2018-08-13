Brokerages Expect Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report sales of $379.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shutterfly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $385.37 million. Shutterfly reported sales of $195.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterfly will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shutterfly.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $443.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 13.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,663,324.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Layney sold 24,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $2,303,605.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,868 shares of company stock worth $12,550,069. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterfly by 116.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

NASDAQ:SFLY opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Shutterfly has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

