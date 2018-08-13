Brokerages Expect Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will post $94.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.97 million. Genomic Health reported sales of $83.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full-year sales of $380.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.96 million to $382.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $419.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $407.50 million to $426.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 93,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $4,276,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO G Bradley Cole sold 8,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $477,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,693 shares of company stock worth $7,095,425. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 68,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 223,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genomic Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 212,531 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genomic Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health opened at $54.25 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16 and a beta of 0.49. Genomic Health has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

