Brokerages Expect Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) to Post ($0.08) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.31 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Finjan alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other news, CFO Michael David Noonan sold 23,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $117,745.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $298,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $169,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at $364,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,252 shares of company stock valued at $304,383. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Finjan by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 144.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Finjan in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNJN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,608. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -0.64. Finjan has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Finjan will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.