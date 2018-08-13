Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,649,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group opened at $28.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $774.35 million, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

