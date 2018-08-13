Brokerages Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $58.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $63.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $227.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $228.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $259.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $275.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Several research firms have commented on EGRX. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals opened at $79.34 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 232.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

