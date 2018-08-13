Brokerages Expect Appian Corp (APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Appian posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.31 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 81.10% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

APPN opened at $37.35 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,432.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $673,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 132,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $3,618,565. 64.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Appian by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Appian by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Appian by 2,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.