Brokerages Anticipate Titan International Inc (TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 355.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Titan International news, CFO David A. Martin bought 20,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth $113,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $141,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Titan International during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock remained flat at $$7.24 during trading hours on Friday. 624,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

