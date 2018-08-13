Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 100.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,773,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 124,738 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,127,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,226,000 after purchasing an additional 416,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 90.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,934,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,887 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

