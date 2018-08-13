Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $104.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Broadband Corp Series C an industry rank of 121 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. 10,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,159. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.10 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,284.89%. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,966,000 after buying an additional 340,822 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 12.0% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,117,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,169,000 after buying an additional 333,676 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2,504.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,912,000 after buying an additional 1,637,104 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.3% during the second quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,522,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

