Brokerages Anticipate L Brands Inc (LB) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. L Brands reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other L Brands news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 20.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $5,866,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. 6,442,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,944. L Brands has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.