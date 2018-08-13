Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $9,648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,558,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares in the company, valued at $166,497.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,744 shares of company stock worth $53,421,668 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $200,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $205,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $218,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $292.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $321.70.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

