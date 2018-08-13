Broadway Financial (BYFC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadway Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.8391639824915 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

