Brightworth Buys Shares of 1,938 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,617 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,331,000 after purchasing an additional 652,699 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,840,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,769,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,157,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,809,000 after purchasing an additional 304,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.