Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Briggs & Stratton opened at $17.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $741.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Briggs & Stratton declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sidoti cut Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

