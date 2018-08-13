Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.
Briggs & Stratton opened at $17.19 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $741.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Briggs & Stratton declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Briggs & Stratton
Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.
