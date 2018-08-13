BP plc (BP) Position Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in BP by 2,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

BP stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BP plc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

