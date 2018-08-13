BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners opened at $21.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 519.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 151.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1,206.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 683,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,434 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

