Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 8,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $411,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $158,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,974,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,843 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

