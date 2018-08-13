Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AET. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 9.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,300,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP lifted its stake in Aetna by 1.9% in the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,511,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aetna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aetna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aetna opened at $194.52 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $149.69 and a 1 year high of $194.88.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AET shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

