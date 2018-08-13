Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) PT Raised to $66.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $60.90.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $590,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $416,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,646 shares of company stock worth $2,445,861 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $417,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,023,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.
