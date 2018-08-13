Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) PT Raised to $66.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $590,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $416,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,646 shares of company stock worth $2,445,861 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $417,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,023,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

