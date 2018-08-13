Boston Partners Has $81.19 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Boston Partners grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,597 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.24% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $81,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 598,513 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,825,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,051.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 176,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $264.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 507,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,586,898 shares in the company, valued at $307,061,890.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 650,714 shares of company stock worth $12,967,046 over the last three months. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

