Boston Partners Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,010,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $212.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Longbow Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

