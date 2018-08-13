Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,908,000 after purchasing an additional 56,096 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,431.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.82.

ITW stock opened at $136.47 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.66 and a 1-year high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

